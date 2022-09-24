Automata Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.21 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $38.21 million and $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,040.72 or 1.00007655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00067365 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Automata Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

