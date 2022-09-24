Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,003. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.89. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

