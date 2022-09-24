AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,660.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,356.53.

AZO stock opened at $2,096.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,097.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 123.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

