AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,520.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,356.53.

AZO stock opened at $2,096.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,634.34 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,097.93.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 123.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

