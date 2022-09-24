Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 423,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

