Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 519.29 ($6.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 422.90 ($5.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,332.00. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 421.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

