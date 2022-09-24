BabySwap (BABY) Price Tops $0.0280

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, BabySwap has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a total market cap of $19.16 million and $327,218.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011114 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070887 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10836861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap was first traded on May 21st, 2021. BabySwap’s total supply is 684,095,798 coins and its circulating supply is 681,738,927 coins. The official website for BabySwap is babyswap.finance. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BabySwap is the a AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.Telegram”

