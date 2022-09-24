Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.