Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.80

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.80 and last traded at C$69.99, with a volume of 1292962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

