Barclays Raises EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 28

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 26.60 ($0.32) on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £501.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 597,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £149,302.50 ($180,404.18). Insiders have bought a total of 3,441,304 shares of company stock valued at $80,702,256 in the last ninety days.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

