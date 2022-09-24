Barclays Upgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

