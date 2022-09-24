Bell Bank Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,330. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

