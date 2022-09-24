Bell Bank Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bell Bank increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12,204.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,198,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

