Bell Bank Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.62. 756,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

