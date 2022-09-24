Bell Bank Purchases 78,862 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 11,082,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,043. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

