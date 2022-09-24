Bell Bank Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $111.62 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

