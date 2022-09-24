Bell Bank Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 927,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

