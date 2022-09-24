Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,266.33.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

