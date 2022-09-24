Berkshire Bank Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. 2,680,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.07.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

