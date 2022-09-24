Berkshire Bank Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

SHW traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.22. 1,610,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $247.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $206.40 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

