Berkshire Bank Has $2.19 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 93.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 308,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

