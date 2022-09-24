Berkshire Bank Invests $416,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

