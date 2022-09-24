Berkshire Bank Sells 334 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 957,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

