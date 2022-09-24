Berkshire Bank Sells 7,778 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,192,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $86.18.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
