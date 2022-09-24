Berkshire Bank Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,190,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,648. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

