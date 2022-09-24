Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of ETR:GBF opened at €26.96 ($27.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.06 and its 200-day moving average is €31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a 52 week high of €39.44 ($40.24).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

