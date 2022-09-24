Binamon One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,656.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004856 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.01661373 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon (BMON) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

