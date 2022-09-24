Birdchain Price Tops $0.0005 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $131,700.05 and approximately $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,973.91 or 1.00078796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00060440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00068298 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.