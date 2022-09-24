BitDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54.48 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $54.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO launched on June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 2,619,475,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

