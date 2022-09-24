BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $357,477.48 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018722 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,689,282 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.