Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,019.70

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $191,019.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137019 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.65 or 0.01853445 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00138110 BTC.

Blockpass launched on April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is www.blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

