BMO Capital Markets Boosts TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $65.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $788.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.85. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 13.7% in the second quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 152,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 103.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

