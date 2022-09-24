BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 1.3%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$82.20 and last traded at C$82.60. 47,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 111,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.69.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.30.

