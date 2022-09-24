Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

