BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $100,577.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $176,830.91 and approximately $100,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00136599 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.12 or 0.01852852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 coins and its circulating supply is 890,282 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.