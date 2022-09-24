Bradley Mark J. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bradley Mark J. cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.53. The stock had a trading volume of 277,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.43. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

