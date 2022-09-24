Bradley Mark J. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.93. 1,331,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,987. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

