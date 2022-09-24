Bradley Mark J. Sells 4,050 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $84.17. 7,153,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,674. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.