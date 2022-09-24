Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

