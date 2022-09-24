Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Financial Review

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brandywine Realty Trust and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 W. P. Carey 0 2 3 0 2.60

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $91.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.64 $12.29 million $0.10 75.01 W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 11.37 $409.99 million $2.75 28.53

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and W. P. Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 760.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 154.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 3.25% 0.96% 0.42% W. P. Carey 37.52% 6.90% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

