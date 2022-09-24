Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Shares Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

BREZ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

