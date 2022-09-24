Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $44.00

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIB opened at $26.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 479,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,072 shares in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

