Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$6.73

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.73.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.