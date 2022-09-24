BT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

