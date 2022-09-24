BT Wealth Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,349,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $603,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,259,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,743,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

DFUV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 496,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,233. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00.

