BTIG Research Lowers Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCOR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Renovacor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCOR opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.09. Renovacor has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovacor

Renovacor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.