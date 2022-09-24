Butterfly Protocol Price Reaches $0.0510 on Top Exchanges (BFLY)

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Butterfly Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Butterfly Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Butterfly Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Butterfly Protocol Coin Profile

Butterfly Protocol was first traded on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official website is www.butterflyprotocol.io. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Butterfly Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Butterfly Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Butterfly Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Butterfly Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Butterfly Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Butterfly Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.