CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CalAmp Stock Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.