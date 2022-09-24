CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CalAmp Stock Down 16.8 %
NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Activity at CalAmp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
