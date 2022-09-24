CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CalAmp Stock Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

