Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.