Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.98. 3,100,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average of $299.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.80.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

